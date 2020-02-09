Fab Feb Half Term at Lightwater Valley

Please share the news













Loading Map.... Lightwater Valley

North Stainley - Ripon

Events North Stainley - Ripon 54.184735 -1.562429

Date/Time

Date(s) - 15/02/2020 - 22/02/2020

All Day

Location

Lightwater Valley

North Stainley

Ripon

North Yorkshire

HG4 3HT



Youngsters and their families can enjoy a fun-packed day out during February Half Term, whatever the weather at Lightwater Valley (Saturday 15th – Saturday 22nd February)

Aimed at the under 8’s, Fab Feb Family Fun features a whole host of fantastic indoor and outdoor activities all on offer throughout the school holidays.

A selection of Fairground rides will also be open during the event so visitors can enjoy a sightseeing tractor ride around Eagles’ Creek Farm, take a spin on the Carousel and Skyrider, soar high in the grip of the Eagle’s Claw or hop aboard the Lightwater Express Train.

Families can delight in daily entertainment in the Show Barn with a spectacular line up of magic and illusions. Catch the Magic Show which leaves audiences spellbound by tricks and the amazingly colourful Jungle themed UV Puppet Show.

The Petting Farm will also be at Lightwater Valley with lots of cute and cuddly animals for visitors to pet and feed, including rabbits, lambs, donkeys, calves, alpacas and pygmy goats.

Journey into a prehistoric party with the chance to meet Jester and Jasmine, Lightwater Valley’s resident dinosaur duo, and take on the Jurassic Adventure Golf* for a ‘hole’ lot of fun.

Don’t forget to visit the Jester’s Jungle Fun indoor Soft Play & Cafe perfect for under 8s to run off some energy while the grown-ups have a seat and a relaxing coffee. If lunch is in the plan there are also places to grab a bite to eat.

Rides and activities open during Fab Feb Family Fun: Skyrider, Eagles’ Creek Farm, Carousel, Trauma Tower, Eagle’s Claw, Noah’s Ark, Human Cannonball, Lady Bug, Jester’s Jungle Indoor Play, Petting Farm, Outdoor Play, Magic Show and UV Puppet Show in the Show Barn and the Lightwater Express Train.

Due to the popularity of this event it is strongly advised tickets are pre-booked online. Tickets cost £7.95 per person / Under 3’s are Free. Fab Feb at Lightwater Valley will take place Saturday 15th – Saturday 22nd February, 10:30am – 3:30pm.





