Presented by Harrogate Film Society

Exhibition on Screen: THE IMPRESSIONISTS – AND THE MAN WHO MADE THEM

An eagerly anticipated exhibition travelling from the Musee d’Orsay Paris to the National Gallery London and onto the Philadelphia Museum of Art is the focus of the most comprehensive film ever made about the Impressionists.

The exhibition brings together Impressionist art accumulated by Paul Durand-Ruel, the 19th century Parisian art collector. Degas, Manet Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, Sisley, are among the artists that he helped to establish through his galleries in London, New York and Paris.

The exhibition, bringing together Durand-Ruel’s treasures, is the focus of the film, which also interweaves the story of Impressionism and a look at highlights from Impressionist collections in several prominent American galleries.

“An enriching experience” – The Guardian

“Close enough to kiss Impressionist canvases, all the better to experience the brushwork” – Philadelphia Enquirer

Written and Directed by Phil Grabsky Running Time: 90 mins

