Date/Time
Date(s) - 12/10/2019 - 13/10/2019
All Day

Location
Horticap Bluecoat Wood Nurseries

Otley Road
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG3 1QL


Preview 12noon-2pm, Sunday 13th October 2019
Bluecoat Wood Nurseries, Otley Road
Harrogate, HG3 1QL

Everyone welcome to the Preview of my Exhibition at Horticap!
Paintings and Drawings
Sunday 13th October 2019
12noon – 2pm
All work for sale.
Exhibition continues: Mon 14th Oct – Sat 16th Nov 2019
Cafe open – serving drinks, biscuits and cakes.
Child-friendly Sculpture Trail!
Wheelchair accessible






