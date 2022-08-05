Elements Art Exhibition

Date/Time

Date(s) - 10 September 2022 - 8 October 2022

10:00am - 5:00pm

Location

Watermark Gallery

Harrogate

England

HG1 2SZ



An exhibition of vibrant, contemporary paintings in an abstract style by North Yorkshire-based artist Rob Moore.

This exhibition will feature 22 new original paintings at Watermark Gallery from Saturday 10th September to Saturday 8th October inclusive.

Rob Moore is a Scarborough-based painter and printmaker with a long career but his vision remains fresh and unique through his fiercely independent approach to creativity and a need to continually challenge himself and viewer in terms of intention and content.

This new exhibition echos his concerns on the effect global warming has on our landscape and lives. Through his effective use of colour Rob Moore hints of things not quite as they seem. The resulting paintings are intriguing and allow viewers to interpret the work in their own way.

Come and meet the artist Rob Moore who will be at the opening of this exhibition on Saturday 10th September between 12-2pm. All welcome.