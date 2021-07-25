Ed Byrne: If I’m Honest

Date/Time

Date(s) - 12/10/2021

8:00pm - 10:30pm

Location

Harrogate Theatre

Categories

TV favourite Ed Byrne is finally back on the road with his biggest tour to date!

Join one of the UK’s finest observational comics as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has ANY traits that are worth passing on to his children.

A TV household name, Ed has been seen on pretty much every TV programme in the UK including Mock The Week, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo (Host), The One Show, The World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay and most recently QI and The Pilgrimage.

Tel: 07762 159115

https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Ed-Byrne-If-Im-Honest





