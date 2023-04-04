Easter at the Workhouse Museum

Join us for an egg-citing day out at Ripon Museums this Easter with a range of fun packed activities at the Workhouse Museum & Garden. We’ll be decorating blown hens eggs and baking hot cross buns in our traditional Victorian kitchen!

Our Easter activities will hop into action Tuesdays to Thursdays during the Easter Holidays (4th,5th,6th & 11th, 12, 13th April) between 12pm and 3pm.

Family activities are included with usual Workhouse Museum admission prices and tickets are valid for 12 months with unlimited return visits.