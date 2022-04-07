Easter at the Workhouse Museum & Garden

Date/Time

Date(s) - 11 April 2022 - 22 April 2022

12:00pm - 3:00pm

Location

Ripon Workhouse Museum

Ripon

North Yorkshire

HG4 1LE



Join us for an egg-citing day out at Ripon Museums this Easter with a range of fun packed activities at the Workhouse Museum & Garden. We’ll be decorating blown hens eggs, baking hot cross buns, making bunny masks and meeting two real live Easter bunny’s as well as a Hunt the Hare trail around the museum.

Our Easter activities will hop into action weekdays from Mon 11th April – Fri 15th April and Mon 18th April – Fri 22nd April between 12pm and 3pm and meet our Easter bunny’s on the 11th, 12th and 19th of April. Family activities are included with usual Workhouse Museum admission prices and tickets are valid for 12 months with unlimited return visits.