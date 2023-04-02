Easte Work opportunity in childcare

Easte Work opportunity in childcare

When

2 April 2023 - 6 April 2023    
All Day
Where

Harrogate Convention Centre
Kings Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 5LA

EASTER WORK OPPORTUNITY!

With exciting, unique childcare company!

From £10.90 per hour (plus holiday pay!)

Sunday 2nd – Thursday 6th April at Harrogate Convention Centre

Successful applicants will have:

  • Level 3 or above in an Ofsted accepted childcare qualification
  • Current DBS check or on the update service
  • Bags of Energy and stamina
  • Be able to work as part of a team
  • The ability to quickly establish rapport with young children
  • Openness to a trauma aware childcare approach

Email Candice on Purplepeople@nipperbout.com

Nipperbout is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, encouraging a culture of ongoing awareness and vigilance throughout the company.

