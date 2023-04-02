Easte Work opportunity in childcare

EASTER WORK OPPORTUNITY!

With exciting, unique childcare company!

From £10.90 per hour (plus holiday pay!)

Sunday 2nd – Thursday 6th April at Harrogate Convention Centre

Successful applicants will have:

Level 3 or above in an Ofsted accepted childcare qualification

Current DBS check or on the update service

Bags of Energy and stamina

Be able to work as part of a team

The ability to quickly establish rapport with young children

Openness to a trauma aware childcare approach

Email Candice on Purplepeople@nipperbout.com

Nipperbout is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, encouraging a culture of ongoing awareness and vigilance throughout the company.