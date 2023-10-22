Draw with Rob Biddulph (5+)

When

22 October 2023    
1:00pm - 2:00pm
Where

Crown Hotel
Crown Place, Harrogate, North Yorkhire, HG1 2RZ

Rob Biddulph’s series of #DrawwithRob videos, designed to help parents with children at home from school due to the pandemic, became a viral hit when launched in March 2020. He is the bestselling and multi award-winning author and illustrator. He is the author of many highly acclaimed, award-winning picture books, popular with children and parents alike, including Blown AwayGRRRRR!, and Odd Dog Out.

Now join Rob live at this fun-filled interactive event, brimming with creativity and imagination. Bringing to life the characters from his award-winning children’s books, Rob is ready to inspire and engage the next generation of artists.

Pencils at the ready!

Children Tickets are £7 per child. Up to two adults per children’s event will be able to enter the event for free (a ticket must be booked). Additional adult tickets will be charged at £7 per adult.

You can book online here: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/draw-with-rob-biddulph-5-22-october-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303

