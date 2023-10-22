Draw with Rob Biddulph (5+)

Rob Biddulph’s series of #DrawwithRob videos, designed to help parents with children at home from school due to the pandemic, became a viral hit when launched in March 2020. He is the bestselling and multi award-winning author and illustrator. He is the author of many highly acclaimed, award-winning picture books, popular with children and parents alike, including Blown Away, GRRRRR!, and Odd Dog Out.

Now join Rob live at this fun-filled interactive event, brimming with creativity and imagination. Bringing to life the characters from his award-winning children’s books, Rob is ready to inspire and engage the next generation of artists.

Pencils at the ready!

Children Tickets are £7 per child. Up to two adults per children’s event will be able to enter the event for free (a ticket must be booked). Additional adult tickets will be charged at £7 per adult.