Date/Time

Date(s) - 26/06/2021

10:30am - 3:30pm

Location

Commercial Street

Categories

As many of our shops are dog friendly, we’re holding our first DOG FRIENDLY DAY on Commercial Street, in the heart of Harrogate, on Saturday 26June 2021.

Our street community is bursting with unique independent shops, but we’ve also invited other local independent doggy-related businesses to join us from 10.30 – 3.30. These include The Harrogate Vet, Peach and Pooch, Yappy Feet (dog walker and groomer) and local charity Miss Mollies Rescue. They will be offering goody bags, a competition, treats and expert advice.

Bring your pooch for a mooch & a shop. Well behaved humans welcome too!





