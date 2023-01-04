Dick Whittington and His Cat pantomime

Dick Whittington and His Cat – a pun-tomime by Pannal Players

The Pannal Players are back this February half-term with their alternative pantomime. This year’s ‘pun-tomime’ is ‘Dick Whittington and His Cat.’

England is in turmoil! Jobs are scarce, prospects in the North are bleak and the south is overrun with rats!

Enter Dick Whittington, his trusty Cat and their alluring companion Ms Tessa Tickle to shake up the old ways and start anew!

When this bevvy of beauties hit London they change the political systems with a riot of perfect puns, enchanting tunes and enough bravado to break down the old regime!

Come along to Pannal Village Hall during February half term and see the change in action!

Runs Wednesday 15 February to Saturday 18 February at 7.30 pm each night with an additional matinee show at 2.30 pm on Saturday.

Tickets are £8.50 for adults and £4.50 for primary-aged schoolchildren and available from: https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/dickwhittingtonandhiscat

Takes place at Pannal Village Hall, Station Road, Pannal, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 1JJ

All proceeds to the Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Ward, St James’ Hospital, Leeds in memory of former Pannal Player, Joanna Luty

Contains some adult humour