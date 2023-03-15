The world’s first Type 1 Diabetes themed party (probably)

Paul is a Type 1 Diabetic and has been for 28 years. He’s also a DJ and has been for about 5 months. He’s not perfect at either. Both are challenging skills, spinning multiple disks at any one time.

Join DJ Beat-es for this unique theatrical comedy DJ set as he mixes popular songs like Sweet Dreams, Because I Got High (blood sugars) and Bleeding Love into his own story of living with the condition.

It’s a fun filled party centred around the T1 Diabetic experience, a celebration of that community and the families supporting them, as well as a call to action for making T1 Diabetes Burnout ‘sexy’.

Join Paul as he drops beats on the past 28 years of his drug-filled* life, mixing in the highs and lows of living as a full time diabetic… and part time DJ.

*insulin

Visit https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/dia-beat-es/ for tickets and more information.