Dementia researchers open doors to public

Dementia researchers in Yorkshire are set to share their latest research findings at a free public information event in Harrogate on 16 March 2019. Organised by Alzheimer’s Research UK, the event is an opportunity for the local community to find out more about the groundbreaking research taking place across the region.

The public event comes ahead of the charity’s annual Research Conference, which will see over 450 leading dementia researchers gather at the Harrogate Convention Centre to share their latest findings and forge new scientific collaborations. The event on 16 March is a chance for scientists to share the progress they are making with those outside the research community.

Dementia affects over 850,000 people in the UK, including over 9,000 in North Yorkshire alone. The condition, most commonly caused by Alzheimer’s disease, affects people’s ability to remember, think, plan and communicate. The diseases that cause dementia get worse over time, and impact more and more aspects of a person’s life. Sadly, while there are treatments that can help with the symptoms, there is currently no way to slow or stop the diseases that cause dementia.

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity, dedicated to making life changing breakthroughs in diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure. They fund more than £31m of pioneering dementia research across the UK, supporting scientists in the region to uncover more about the causes of dementia.

The event provides the opportunity to hear from scientists and doctors studying dementia in the lab and in the clinic. Speakers on the day include Dr Simon Bell and Dr Julie Simpson from the University of Sheffield. They will speak about their research, from revealing the importance of brain support cells through to investigating the links between the immune system and dementia. Also speaking is Dr Nat Milton from Leeds Beckett University, who will share findings from his research working to develop a saliva test for dementia.





In addition to the talks, there will be an exhibition from local artist, Kate Buckley, displaying sculptures she created in response to her mother’s dementia. Local support groups will have information stands, and there will be free information about dementia to take away.

Dr Julie Simpson from University of Sheffield is speaking at the event. She said: Through research, there have been great advances in the way conditions like cancer and HIV are diagnosed and treated, and scientists are working to achieve the same for dementia. We want to dispel the fear that surrounds dementia, helping to build people’s understanding of the diseases that cause the condition and how research will overcome them. Researchers at universities across Yorkshire are striving to create a better future for those affected by dementia, and we hope many people come along to hear about the progress we are making and ask questions.

Dr Katy Stubbs from Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: These events are an important way for us to engage with the public and create a forum between families, friends, carers and those living with dementia. With our Research Conference moving location each year, we can engage with new communities through events like this, creating opportunities to share the hope that lies in dementia research. Our researchers are dedicated to making life-changing breakthroughs in the way that dementia is diagnosed and treated, and this event is a chance to put your burning questions to the scientists at the forefront of this effort.

There will be free health information available to take away on the day, as well as the chance to hear about how to get involved with current research studies.

The free event is being held from 1.00-4.00pm at The Reading Room, Majestic Hotel, Harrogate. Refreshments will be provided, and discounted parking is available (£3). www.thecairncollection.co.uk/hotels/the-majestic/contact/

Please book your free place by registering online (dementiaresearchevent.eventbrite.co.uk), by email (engage@alzheimersresearchuk.org) or by calling our Supporter Care Team on 0300 111 5555.







