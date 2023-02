Come and join us in keeping alive the traditional music and dance of the Yorkshire Dales!

All ages are welcome and no dancing experience is necessary. 1st April, Ripley Town Hall. See the poster attached.

Ripley Town Hall, Saturday 1st April 2023;

Doors open 6.30pm, dancing 7pm – 10pm;

Adult tickets £10, student tickets £5, Family tickets: £10 per adult, any number of children in that family group – £5