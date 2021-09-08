Dance takes over Leeds with over 50 free events at Leeds Dance Open Day

Date/Time

Date(s) - 19/09/2021

11:00am - 4:00pm

Northern School of Contemporary Dance will provide performances, workshops and talks.

Leeds Dance Partnership have announced their first city-wide open day for dance. Taking place on Sunday 19 September, 11am – 4pm, the Leeds Dance Open Day will see leading

dance venues in the city region open their doors for an exciting day of over 50 free activities, workshops and tours. Venues include Northern Ballet & Phoenix Dance Theatre, Northern School of Contemporary Dance, Leeds Playhouse and Yorkshire Dance.

The Leeds Dance Open Day celebrates Leeds as one of the UK’s leading cities for dance.

Home to established and well-renown dance companies and artists, world-class dance training opportunities and the largest dance conservatoire outside of London, the Leeds Dance Partnership hopes to encourage more people to get involved in all the different opportunities the city has to offer.

Events at the Leeds Dance Open Day include: thrilling live performances; cutting edge dance films; chances to dance including a silent disco, street dance, ballet and flamenco workshops; children’s workshops; plus backstage tours and talks.

Backstage tours of the Leeds Playhouse will take place throughout the day.

All events at the Leeds Dance Open Day are free, but booking is recommended, with limited walk up tickets available on the day. Most events will take place in Quarry Hill, with a free bus available to Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Chapeltown.

To find out more and to book, visit the Leeds Dance Partnership website at leedsdancepartnership.com/open-da



