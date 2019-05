Please share the news













Loading Map.... Harrogate Library

Victoria Avenue - Harrogate

Events Victoria Avenue - Harrogate 53.99076650000001 -1.5385221000000228

Date/Time

Date(s) - 22/05/2019

12:00am

Location

Harrogate Library

Victoria Avenue

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 1EG



Join one of the volunteers who created the fascinating First World War centenary exhibition to learn about the resources and research methods used. Many of the resources accessed are available at the library and these will be on display during the talk.

The talk is free to attend but booking is advised.

The exhibition is on the first floor of the library throughout May