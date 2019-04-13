Concert by The Harrogate Band

Date/Time
Date(s) - 13/04/2019
12:00am
Location
Starbeck Methodist Church
93 High Street, Starbeck
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG2 7LH
Last of our season of Functions for Fun & Fellowship. The Harrogate Band perform seriously entertaining Brass music. Come and listen to a great selection of classic brass band, fun, sacred and beautiful pieces of music, played by our local Championship brass band.
The Musical Director is Leigh Baker.
Adults £8, children free. Pay at the door. Light refreshments in interval.
Level access throughout the building, car parking available at the Church or on local streets.
Everyone welcome to share a great evening of music.