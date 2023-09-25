Compartment No 6 (15) Presented by Harrogate Film Society

Compartment No. 6 | Finland | 2021 | Dir. Juho Kuosmanen | 15 | 107 min | IDMb 7.2 | Subtitled
A young Finnish woman escapes an enigmatic love affair in Moscow by boarding a train to the arctic port of Murmansk. Forced to share the long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a Russian miner, the unexpected encounter leads the occupants of Compartment no. 6 to face the truth about their own yearning for human connection.
Trivia – The film crew had to smuggle some of the negatives out of Russia to have them developed, as they were shot in the dark and required a special process. Originally set to be sent to Budapest, the negatives could not be delivered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As development was not possible in Russia and the law doesn’t allow for transporting film negatives out of the country, the crew had to resort to smuggling at the border of Finland and Russia.
Tickets for non-members cost £6 each (Under 25’s £3). These can be purchased online here or will available on the door (contactless payments only please, we are not taking cash this season). A small processing fee will be applied to all tickets.
Please note that doors open at 7pm but the film will start at 7.30pm. All seating is unreserved so grab a seat wherever you like. Parking is free after 6pm for all Odeon cinema-goers but you MUST display a voucher obtained from the Odeon lobby.