Commissioner to host Public Accountability Meeting focusing on Rural Crime and Creating a positive culture within the fire service

Date(s) - 28 September 2021

1:30pm - 2:30pm

Philip Allott will be hosting his Public Accountability Meeting next week and is encouraging people from across North Yorkshire and the City of York to get involved.

The meetings are broadcast live online and aim to make North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service more accessible to members of the public.

This month’s meeting will be on Tuesday 28 September from 1.30pm and will focus on:

North Yorkshire Police – Rural Crime

Exploring how North Yorkshire Police tackle rural crime and the impact of COVID 19 and the associated lockdowns, on rural communities.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – Culture, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Creating a positive culture and workplace that recognises and realises the benefits of equality, diversity and inclusion.

Philip Allott, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said:

“These Public Accountability Meetings give people the chance to question leaders from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“There are many big issues facing our emergency services and these sessions are a chance for me, and you, to ask questions of those working hard to keep us safe and feeling safe.

“Please join us live on Tuesday, or watch any time after the event, and if you have a question, please send it in and we’ll try and get an answer.”

The agenda, along with presentations and reports are available on the Commissioner’s website here: http://bit.ly/PAM28Sept2021

To ask a question on this month’s hot topics:

In advance of the meeting, please send your question to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk please include your name and address with your question.

To ask a question during the meeting using Twitter, include #NYscrutiny in your tweet.

To watch the live broadcast

Watch on our website: http://bit.ly/PAM28Sept2021

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/RO00_rDP_Qc

Follow us on Twitter @northyorkspfcc and look for #NYscrutiny

