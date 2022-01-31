Come and Sing Requiem at St Wilfrid’s, Harrogate

Date/Time

Date(s) - 19 February 2022

10:30am - 7:45pm

Location

St Wilfrid Harrogate

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 2EY



COMPOSER BRINGS CHORAL REQUIEM TO HARROGATE

Singers from around Yorkshire and beyond will gather for a choral concert at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate on February 19th.

Composer and conductor Matthew Coleridge – an exciting emerging talent – will lead the singers as they spend the day learning his beautiful choral work, Requiem, followed by a performance at 7pm. They’ll be joined by local musicians Anthony Grey (organ), Louise Alp (soprano) and Liz Hanks (cello).

For many singers, it will be the first chance to sing in a concert for over two years, after choirs were silenced during lockdown. “We originally planned this event for April 2020” said the composer, “so a lot of the singers have been waiting patiently for a chance to sing my music!”

Audience tickets (£5) will be available on the door. Singers wishing to take part in the event can book a place at www.matthewcoleridge.com/harrogate

ABOUT MATTHEW COLERIDGE

Matthew Coleridge is an exciting new voice in British choral music. His beautiful and melodic choral works have been performed around the UK and Europe, and have been recorded by several professional choirs. www.matthewcoleridge.com