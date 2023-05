Join us for our fortnightly Coffee, Cake & Conversation mornings at Beckwithshaw Village Hall, where a warm and friendly welcome is guaranteed!

Delicious fresh coffee and tea, homemade cakes and even entry in to the raffle, all for just £2.50.

Tuesdays fortnightly from 10.00-11.30am at Beckwithshaw Village Hall, Church Row, HG3 1QW.

Upcoming dates:

Tuesday 16 May

Tuesday 30 May

Tuesday 13 June

Tuesday 27 June

… then every other Tuesday throughout the year.