Coco Tomita concert

Hailed by critics and audiences alike, Japanese violinist Coco Tomita first gained recognition after winning the BBC Young Musician 2020 Strings Category. She was named as ‘one to watch’ by Gramophone Magazine and ‘Young Classical Star’ by Classic FM.

Simon Callaghan performs internationally as a soloist and chamber musician, in parallel with his highly successful career as a recording artist. He performs regularly both across the UK and internationally.

Coco and Simon are regular collaborators and present a programme including music from Coco’s debut album ‘Origins’, received a succession of rave reviews from The Strad, Gramophone Magazine, BBC Music Magazine and The Guardian.

Ticket pricing: £23 (Band A) £21 (Band B). Book a series subscription for all four concerts to receive a 10% discount. We’re offering everyone under 35 the opportunity to attend one of the Sunday Series concerts for £5. To redeem this offer call our Box Office. You will need to bring photo ID to the concert of your choosing.

Book online at https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/coco-tomita-26-march-2023/ or call 01423 562303.

Programme:

Clara Schumann – Three Romances for Violin and Piano Op. 22

Beethoven – Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major Op. 47 No. 9 ‘Kreutzer’

Janáček – Violin Sonata, JW VII/7

Ravel – Pièce en forme d’Habanera

Poulenc – Sonata for Violin and Piano, FP119