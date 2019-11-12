Cinderella by the Knaresborough Players

Please share the news











Loading Map.... Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre - Knaresborough

Events Frazer Theatre - Knaresborough 54.008556 -1.465647

Date/Time

Date(s) - 16/01/2020 - 25/01/2020

7:00pm - 9:30pm

Location

Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



From 16th to 25th January 2020 the Knaresborough Players will be presenting the most magical pantomime of them all!

Cinderella is as kind as she is beautiful. Sadly, her loving Mother died when she was young and for the sake of Cinderella, her Father the Baron re-married a woman with two daughters of her own. Bitterly jealous of Cinderella’s youthful grace and beauty, the two Stepsisters forced her to do all the terrible chores at Hardup Hall and tore her beautiful dresses to rags. But as vile as they were, they were nothing compared to her new Stepmother…

Nigel Morgan returns as director and, as ever, he will be making the most of a fantastic script by Ben Whalley.

Tickets are £10 (£8 for over 60s and under 16s) and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk, by calling 07835 927965 (credit/debit card payment required at time of booking) and from The Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough (from mid November).

Children under the age of 2 do not require a ticket but will be required to sit on the knee of a member of your party. If you require a seat for them, please purchase a concession ticket.

Performance Dates and times are:

Thursday 16th January 7pm

Friday 17th January 7pm

Saturday 18th January 2pm

Saturday 18th January 7pm

Sunday 19th January 2pm

Wednesday 22nd January 7pm

Thursday 23rd January 7pm

Friday 24th January 7pm

Saturday 25th January 2pm

Saturday 25th January 7pm

Evening performances start at 7pm with doors opening at 6:30pm. Matinee performances start at 2pm with doors opening at 1:30pm.

Seating is unallocated and cannot be reserved in advance (with the exception of group bookings). Please arrive in good time to ensure your party can be seated together.

Group Booking Policy

Group bookings (10+ tickets) can be made by e-mailing groups@frazertheatre.co.uk. Please note that for all group bookings payment will be due by Thursday 10th January.







