Yorkshire based housebuilder, Stonebridge Homes, would like to invite you to their Christmas Show Home Event, filled with festive activities for the whole family to enjoy.

On the 26th and 27th November, Stonebridge Homes will be kicking off the Christmas celebrations in their show homes at The Willows, Harrogate. The show homes will be dressed up to the nines, with twinkly lights, Christmas trees and festive music, to really get people in the Christmas spirit!

Between 11am and 5pm, Northern Box Bar will be serving up a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for guests to enjoy, as well as also putting on cocktail making masterclasses so you can learn how to make classic cocktails such as Espresso and French Martinis. Cocktail masterclasses will be taking place between 12pm and 1pm, and 3pm and 4pm across both days.

If that wasn’t enough, World Yorkshire Pudding Champion, Chris Blackburn, will also be demonstrating how to cook the perfect Yorkshire Pudding, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm. These will be available to enjoy alongside delicious chipolata sausages and onion gravy.

And, if you come between the hours of 12pm and 2pm, there will be a very special guest attending! Santa will be there to read magical Christmas fairy-tales, have photos taken with the children and hand out gifts to those on Santa’s nice list.

If you’d like to attend this fabulous festive event, please let us know you’re coming by calling 0113 357 1204 or emailing thewillows@stonebridgehomes.co.uk.