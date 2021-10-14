Date/Time

Date(s) - 16 October 2021

All Day

Location

Harrogate Garden Centre

Bishop Monkton

England

HG3 3QD



Christmas is coming to Harrogate Garden Centre for the first time on October 16th, 2021. This year bring everyone together and celebrate Christmas with those close to you. From fantastic Christmas decorations, trees, and lights to great gift ideas. Whatever you’re doing this Christmas, do it together with a little help from Harrogate Garden Centres.

The incredible Christmas displays are a must-see each year and this year is no exception as Christmas will be bigger than ever before. All areas of the centre will be filled with Christmas themes, gifts, plants, homeware and more! Entertain in style with the perfect table setting and treat yourself to some delicious seasonal treats. Harrogate Garden Centres is the place to help bring Christmas into your home.

Amy Stubbs, Development Manager, said: We are all so excited for this festive season, Christmas is our favourite time of year here at Harrogate Garden Centres. I can’t wait to see everyone enjoy the festivities. Following last year, I’m thrilled we are able to return to the full standard of operations. Visiting the centre at Christmas is a truly spectacular experience, you don’t want to miss.

This upcoming festive season will be made better with the British Garden Centres Family Card, receiving weekly offers and incredible benefits. Members will also have priority access to Christmas event bookings and with the Family Card customers will receive 20% off Christmas items at the grand opening on October 16th, 2021, from 9:00am – 8:00pm.

Visit the British Garden Centres website for more information on Christmas and keep an eye on their social media pages for Christmas updates.

https://www.facebook.com/HarrogateGardenCentre



