Charlotte Graham’s Yorkshire People

The largest county in England, Yorkshire encompasses modern cities, industrial heritage, historic towns and villages, wide landscapes of hill and moorland, fertile agricultural regions, a long and unspoiled coastline, and much more, in which the people of Yorkshire are at work daily.

Photographer Charlotte Graham celebrates Yorkshire life in all its variety with a magnificent collection of stunning images. She portrays the many different faces of Yorkshire people at work through her own individual eye, not only those with unusual occupations but also those doing more everyday jobs who are often the unsung heroes. For those who are proud to live in Yorkshire, as well as visitors to the county, look at these photographs and you will quickly see what makes Yorkshire special.

Charlotte will choose a selection of her favourite photographs to discuss, sharing her thoughts, processes, and even some tips and tricks to help you take the best holiday snaps!

Charlotte Graham is a professional photographer based in the north of England, whose photography features regularly in The Guardian, The Times, The Telegraph and The Yorkshire Post. Her unique combination of technical and creative photographic talent combined with a desire to create the very best image possible from any scenario makes her in demand with both international press and businesses alike. With a passion for her native Yorkshire, she works regularly with businesses across the county to create compelling marketing images that reach out to news editors looking for a photo story, as well as across social media channels, websites and print marketing.

Charlotte will be interviewed by author, producer and podcast host Joe Haddow.

Tickets are £15.00.

You can book online here: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/charlotte-grahams-yorkshire-people-22-october-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303