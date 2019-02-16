time together

Charity Coffee Shop

Date/Time
Date(s) - 16/02/2019
10:00am - 4:00pm

Location
St Peter's Church

Cambridge Road
Harrogate

HG1 1RW


Time Together are hosting a refreshment day fundraiser at St Peters Church in Harrogate town centre this Saturday 16th February from 10am to 4pm  https://www.facebook.com/events/2272209003060299/

If you are in town on Saturday please pop in to see us for lunch or even just a cuppa and cake – we have lots of delicious homemade goodies to choose from at very reasonable prices.

We will also have a selection of second hand books for sale.




