Charity Coffee Shop

Date/Time
Date(s) - 16/02/2019
10:00am - 4:00pm
Location
St Peter's Church
Cambridge Road
Harrogate
HG1 1RW
Time Together are hosting a refreshment day fundraiser at St Peters Church in Harrogate town centre this Saturday 16th February from 10am to 4pm https://www.facebook.com/events/2272209003060299/
If you are in town on Saturday please pop in to see us for lunch or even just a cuppa and cake – we have lots of delicious homemade goodies to choose from at very reasonable prices.
We will also have a selection of second hand books for sale.