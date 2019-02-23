Celebrate the wonders of Harrogate

Published on
Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 23/02/2019 - 03/03/2019
10:00am

Location
Mercer Art Gallery

Swan Road
Harrogate

HG1 2SA


Come and enjoy our new exhibitions that showcase Harrogate and its residents.

A Portrait of Harrogate is a chance to see rarely seen pictures of the area as well as all-time favourites including LNER railway posters.

Ian Mitchell’s Linescapes celebrates the landscape, with simple lines and forms created from photographs taken on walks exploring the area.

We want you to write your own label, tell us a story about your special places or draw a picture. Add them to the display area at the back of the gallery for all our visitors to enjoy. Take a photo by the picture you like best and tag us on social media. Prizes for our favourite!

The Gallery is closed Mondays, and open from 2.00pm until 4.00pm Sundays. Free Admission.




Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*