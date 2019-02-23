Celebrate the wonders of Harrogate

Loading Map.... Mercer Art Gallery

Swan Road - Harrogate

Date/Time

Date(s) - 23/02/2019 - 03/03/2019

10:00am

Location

Mercer Art Gallery

Swan Road

Harrogate



HG1 2SA



Come and enjoy our new exhibitions that showcase Harrogate and its residents.

A Portrait of Harrogate is a chance to see rarely seen pictures of the area as well as all-time favourites including LNER railway posters.

Ian Mitchell’s Linescapes celebrates the landscape, with simple lines and forms created from photographs taken on walks exploring the area.

We want you to write your own label, tell us a story about your special places or draw a picture. Add them to the display area at the back of the gallery for all our visitors to enjoy. Take a photo by the picture you like best and tag us on social media. Prizes for our favourite!

The Gallery is closed Mondays, and open from 2.00pm until 4.00pm Sundays. Free Admission.







