Castle 2 Castle Walk 2019

Published on
Please share the news
  • 19
    Shares

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 01/09/2019
11:00am - 4:00pm

Location
Ripley Castle

Ripley, Harrogate HG3 3AY
Ripley
North Yorkshire
HG3 3AY


Castle to Castle Walk takes place on Sunday 1st September 2019 starting at 11am. Sir Thomas Ingliby will be starting from the grounds of Ripley Castle with former Emmerdale actor John Middleton walking to the grounds of Knaresborough Castle.

The annual Dementia Forward Castle to Castle 6-mile Walk is a relaxing stroll from Ripley Castle Estate to Knaresboroughusing public paths skirting through the edge of Nidd Gorge. Designed to bring members of the public, supporters of the charity, families and sponsors, together in mutual support of an illness affecting some 10 thousand residents of North Yorkshire.

The walk aims to raise awareness of Dementia and much needed funds for Dementia Forward to keep up with the growing demand for our services across North Yorkshire. We never want to have to turn anyone away. Every penny raised stays here in North Yorkshire supporting local families living in their home with all forms of dementia.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2341872252556317/

We hope you can come along and join us for what is set to be an excellent day for a great cause. For more information on the walk please don’t hesitate to contact us through Facebook or call 01765 601224.





Please share the news
  • 19
    Shares
  • 19
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*