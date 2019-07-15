Castle 2 Castle Walk 2019

Please share the news











Ripley, Harrogate HG3 3AY - Ripley

Date/Time

Date(s) - 01/09/2019

11:00am - 4:00pm

Location

Ripley Castle

Ripley, Harrogate HG3 3AY

Ripley

North Yorkshire

HG3 3AY



Castle to Castle Walk takes place on Sunday 1st September 2019 starting at 11am. Sir Thomas Ingliby will be starting from the grounds of Ripley Castle with former Emmerdale actor John Middleton walking to the grounds of Knaresborough Castle.

The annual Dementia Forward Castle to Castle 6-mile Walk is a relaxing stroll from Ripley Castle Estate to Knaresboroughusing public paths skirting through the edge of Nidd Gorge. Designed to bring members of the public, supporters of the charity, families and sponsors, together in mutual support of an illness affecting some 10 thousand residents of North Yorkshire.

The walk aims to raise awareness of Dementia and much needed funds for Dementia Forward to keep up with the growing demand for our services across North Yorkshire. We never want to have to turn anyone away. Every penny raised stays here in North Yorkshire supporting local families living in their home with all forms of dementia.

We hope you can come along and join us for what is set to be an excellent day for a great cause. For more information on the walk please don't hesitate to contact us through Facebook or call 01765 601224.









