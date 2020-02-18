Casino Royale ball in support of Woodfield Dog Rescue

Please share the news

Date/Time
Date(s) - 25/04/2020
7:00pm - 11:30pm

Location
The Crowne Plaza Harrogate

Kings road
Harrogate

HG1 1XX


The casino Royale ball is Saturday 25 April in the Crowne plaza hotel Harrogate.

Tickets are £50 and include a three-course meal with coffee

A welcome glass of fiz.

There will be a photographer taking photos as you sip your fizz and a mind magician performing magic

Over dessert, you will be serenaded by Surely Bassey a top Shirley Bassey tribute act.

There will also be a fun casino with three tables, a photo booth and a disco til late .

All proceeds are going to Woodfield dog rescue.

Michelle Hennon said:

Woodfield Dog Rescue is a small local, volunteer based charity who do amazing work helping dogs in a Romanian kill shelter and providing rescue space here .

Every penny raised will go towards food, medication and preparation costs for these dogs.

I support this rescue because I’ve seen first hand, dog’s that they’ve saved from the kill shelter and how hard they work to raise funds to help dogs who otherwise would probably get put to sleep.

The ball is one of  five events I’m hosting this year to help local dog charities  – it’s a fun way to raise money and raise awareness of the charity.






