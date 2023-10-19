Carrie & David Grant’s Very Modern Family

What does family mean to you?

Carrie and David Grant have an extraordinary family story to tell. They have four children, one of whom is adopted, and all have come with a curveball: mental health challenges, neurodivergence, trans non-binary identities, various sexualities, and they are a mixed-race family too.

Join them as they share the challenges and discoveries of growing and shapeshifting to create an incredible, diverse family and community. With their multi-intersectional family, they share their own mindset changes and insights into how to construct a new, accepting and unified space, while providing a deep dive into real life, frequently encountered situations and pertinent, applicable advice.

Carrie and David Grant have been regular fixtures on our television screens for decades. They were vocal coaches and judges on Fame Academy, judged the BAFTA award-winning Glee Club and have been part of several BBC primetime entertainment shows. Alongside co-authoring a bestselling vocal coaching book, Carrie has also written for various books on subjects such as mental health, child psychology and autism. David has had 14 hit records and been nominated for 2 Brit Awards, and was awarded an MBE in 2019 for his lifetime services to music.

Carrie & David Grant will be interviewed by radio broadcaster and book worm Natasha Knight.

Tickets are £15.00.

You can book online here: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/carrie-david-grants-very-modern-family-19-october-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303