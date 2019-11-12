Care jobs in Harrogate open day

Date/Time
Date(s) - 18/11/2019
2:00pm - 4:00pm
Location
Costa Coffee (Starbeck)
24 High Street
Harrogate
HG2 7JD
Family-owned Harrogate home care company CONTINUED CARE is holding a Recruitment Open Day for anyone thinking about a career in care. The company has been voted Best Employer in the Harrogate area and is also rated Outstanding by the CQC.
No previous experience needed – just pop along for a coffee and a chat to find out more about the job and why Continued Care is such a great place to work. Or pop by our office at a time to suit you.
Further details here http://www.continued-care.co.uk/harrogate-care-jobs-open-day or call Iona on 01423 871003