Care jobs in Harrogate open day

Date(s) - 18/11/2019

2:00pm - 4:00pm

Costa Coffee (Starbeck)

24 High Street

Harrogate



HG2 7JD



Family-owned Harrogate home care company CONTINUED CARE is holding a Recruitment Open Day for anyone thinking about a career in care. The company has been voted Best Employer in the Harrogate area and is also rated Outstanding by the CQC.

No previous experience needed – just pop along for a coffee and a chat to find out more about the job and why Continued Care is such a great place to work. Or pop by our office at a time to suit you.

Further details here http://www.continued-care.co.uk/harrogate-care-jobs-open-day or call Iona on 01423 871003





