Please share the news











9 Shares

Loading Map.... The Crest Care Home

32 Rutland Road - Harrogage

Events 32 Rutland Road - Harrogage 53.99169149999999 -1.5607245999999577

Date/Time

Date(s) - 28/06/2019

12:30pm - 3:30pm

Location

The Crest Care Home

32 Rutland Road

Harrogage

North Yorkshire

HG1 2NS



28th June, 12.30-3.30pm

THE CREST CARE HOME, 32 RUTLAND DRIVE, HARROGATE, HG1 2NS

is holding an open day on 28th June to show the improvements that have been made following the recent purchase by new owners Warmest Welcome which have turned the home round from a failing home to a full home which now has a waiting list. The residents of the home would like to invite everyone to come and join us for a BBQ, drinks and entertainment.

Why:

Previously failing, the home is now full with a waiting list. Just a few weeks ago making a loss and on the verge of closing the home now provides excellent care to this vulnerable group of older people in our society.

What’s new:

An in house bar called The Nag’s Head where residents and visitors can enjoy a drink

Staff will wear their own clothes and not a uniform, including wearing pyjamas throughout the night to help dementia sufferers know that it is night time

Extensive dementia friendly refurbishment throughout the home

New dementia friendly garden opening this week

New manager and many new staff, specialist dementia trained

“Care Home Open Day is an international initiative to encourage people to go to a care home who would not usually visit one, and to change people’s perceptions of what care homes are like” states new manager Jamie Clarke

“The care industry is currently in crisis and it’s great to be able to offer some stability and security to our residents. We’re proud to be able to bring a rare good news story to the care home industry in these difficult financial times” states company chairman, Tracey Holroyd

Other information:

Hopefully the Mayor will attend– awaiting final confirmation

Please share the news











9 Shares