Date(s) - 03/04/2020

7:00pm - 11:00pm

Candlelighters launch virtual fundraising event, the Big Night In

In such unprecedented times, families across the UK are facing challenges like never before, but for families affected by childhood cancer whose lives have already been turned upside down, COVID-19 is making life more difficult than ever. That is why local childhood cancer charity, Candlelighters, is launching the Big Night In to enable to people to continue to support these families when they need it most.

The Big Night In is the first of a number of new fundraising initiatives which form part of the Candlelighters COVID-19 urgent appeal, where they are asking supporters to collectively raise £525,000 to deliver essential family support services and financial grants, to bring light to families affected by childhood cancer in Yorkshire in these darkest of times. Donations will be made to the ‘Candlelighters Together Tin’ as people get involved with fundraising activities from the comfort of their own home during isolation. Head of fundraising, Leanne Windell said ‘We recognise that each and every one of us is impacted by COVID-19 and we are asking a lot at this current time. However, our families need us now more than ever and we cannot support them without the help of our fantastic supporters. You can help to keep our candle burning and bring light to families affected by childhood cancer in Yorkshire, by taking part in the Big Night In and donating to our Together Tin. Every penny really does count.’

The Big Night In is taking place on Friday 3 April from 5pm when Candlelighters will be encouraging people to donate the money they might have spent on a night out. Candlelighters will provide party games, menu ideas and a play list, as well as hosting their very own Big Night In live on social media.

The Thompson family, who have been supported by Candlelighters since their little girl Summer was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in January 2017, can’t wait to get involved with the Big Night In. Becky Thompson (mum) said, ‘All eight of us will be ready to join in with the Candlelighters Big Night In on 3rd April. Candlelighters have been a vital support to our whole family throughout Summer’s treatment, and after she sadly passed away too. Families are going to need Candlelighters more than ever to get through the next few months in isolation. They might feel alone, scared and vulnerable, but the support Candlelighters are hoping to provide would make the world of difference. We will be cooking, dancing and dressing up in memory of Summer, and to support every family in isolation, who need these additional services so much”





