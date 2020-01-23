Café del Mundo Live Concert

Please share the news













Date(s) - 23/02/2020

7:00pm - 8:30pm











Tens of thousands of concert visitors per year, standing ovations, and a fan cult on the level of a rock star’s – this is Café del Mundo, Germany’s hottest acoustic guitar export.

The two Guitarists Jan Pascal and Alexander Kilian are as opposite as fire and ice – and yet, this is exactly what makes them a world-class music act. Their live performance is a captivating dialogue amongst two highly gifted virtuosi, flattering and at the same time challenging each other, always coaxing the best from one another.

However, these two instrumental artists are far more than straight-forward entertainers: with their art, they show tremendous integrity, committing themselves to pure, genuine music, issuing an artistic statement in a wildly fluctuating world.

Be surprised and guitarized by the incredible diversity of two flamenco guitars, with a repertoire that spins a fine thread between classical and jazz, hiphop and world music.

