Café del Mundo Live Concert

Please share the news

Map Unavailable

Date/Time
Date(s) - 23/02/2020
7:00pm - 8:30pm






Tens of thousands of concert visitors per year, standing ovations, and a fan cult on the level of a rock star’s – this is Café del Mundo, Germany’s hottest acoustic guitar export.

The two Guitarists Jan Pascal and Alexander Kilian are as opposite as fire and ice – and yet, this is exactly what makes them a world-class music act. Their live performance is a captivating dialogue amongst two highly gifted virtuosi, flattering and at the same time challenging each other, always coaxing the best from one another.

However, these two instrumental artists are far more than straight-forward entertainers: with their art, they show tremendous integrity, committing themselves to pure, genuine music, issuing an artistic statement in a wildly fluctuating world.

Be surprised and guitarized by the incredible diversity of two flamenco guitars, with a repertoire that spins a fine thread between classical and jazz, hiphop and world music.

A quick impression of their live performance:

 




Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Beer Tasting to Raise Money for Help for Heroes

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info