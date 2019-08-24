Burlesque Bonanza – Revenge of the Merkin!

Date/Time
Date(s) - 08/09/2019
7:00pm - 11:00pm

Location
The Ivory

2 The Ginnel
Harrogate
N Yorks


Burlesque Bonanza is back back back back, back again!
We have a stunning night of sparkling fabulousness, all to raise for well needed funds for MSF. You can find more information about this amazing charity below.

We have the wonderful Joe Black returning to host this incredible line up.

Harleen Inferno

Celeste Steel

Miss Kitty Kat

Gydaaa

Lola Chocolat

Sir Midnight Blues

Foxy Dubois

Lady FTP

Pixie Allure

Tickets on sale now! Grab them before they’re gone!
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/burlesque-bonanza-revenge-of-the-merkin-tickets-68288577975

www.msf.org.uk






