Date/Time
Date(s) - 08/09/2019
7:00pm - 11:00pm
Location
The Ivory
2 The Ginnel
Harrogate
N Yorks
Burlesque Bonanza is back back back back, back again!
We have a stunning night of sparkling fabulousness, all to raise for well needed funds for MSF. You can find more information about this amazing charity below.
We have the wonderful Joe Black returning to host this incredible line up.
Harleen Inferno
Celeste Steel
Miss Kitty Kat
Gydaaa
Lola Chocolat
Sir Midnight Blues
Foxy Dubois
Lady FTP
Pixie Allure
Tickets on sale now! Grab them before they’re gone!
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/burlesque-bonanza-revenge-of-the-merkin-tickets-68288577975
www.msf.org.uk