Date(s) - 11/09/2021 - 13/09/2021

St James Church holds a huge book fair each year.

We have a wide range of books for every taste and the books are not priced, we only ask for a donation towards the upkeep of our superb Grade1 listed church.

The church has toilets and refreshments with disabled access, so come along and spend a happy hour collecting books for reading this winter!