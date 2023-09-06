Bridge on the River Kwai – Supporting SSAFA North Yorkshire

Bridge on the River Kwai | 1957 | UK | Dir. David Lean | U | 161 mins | IDMb 8.1

Charity Event in Aid of SSAFA North Yorkshire – Armed Forces Charity for Veterans, Serving Soldiers and their Families. As this is a charity event, we regretfully are not offering discounts to our members on this occasion.

As part of Harrogate’s Cenotaph Centenary Programme , Harrogate Film Society is hosting a screening of Bridge on the River Kwai. Profits will go to SSAFA North Yorkshire.

This event will include an interval where tea/coffee will be served (included in your ticket price).

During WW II, allied POWs in a Japanese internment camp are ordered to build a bridge to accommodate the Burma-Siam railway. Their instinct is to sabotage the bridge, but under the leadership of Colonel Nicholson they’re persuaded the bridge should be built to help morale, spirit. At first, the prisoners admire Nicholson when he bravely endures torture rather than compromise his principles for the benefit of Japanese Commandant Colonel Saito, but soon they realise it’s a monument to Nicholson, himself, as well as a form of collaboration with the enemy.

Your chance to view this epic, multi-award winning film, on the Big Screen. It always ranks highly in lists of greatest films ever made. Directed by David Lean in 1957, the events and characters are fictional, but are based on the construction of the Burma railway. Starring Alec Guinness, William Holden, Jack Hawkins and Sessue Hayakawa.

Please note that doors open at 7pm but the film will start at 7.30pm . All seating is unreserved so grab a seat wherever you like. Parking is free after 6pm for all Odeon cinema-goers but you MUST display a voucher obtained from the Odeon lobby.

This event is in Screen 5 at the Odeon which includes wheelchair access and 4 wheelchair spaces.