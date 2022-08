Date/Time

Date(s) - 12 August 2022

7:30pm - 10:00pm

Location

St. Wilfrids Church

HARROGATE



HG1 2EY



Brass Band Summer School Grand Finale Concert featuring an international line-up of brass players with Musical Director Robert Childs and Cornet Soloist Roger Webster. The programme to include Eric Coates’ Dambusters March, Elgar’s Nimrod, Leroy Anderson’s Bugler’s Holiday and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.