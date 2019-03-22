Brass band and choir concert

Date/Time
Date(s) - 22/03/2019
12:00am
Location
Darley Memorial Hall
Sheepcote Lane, Darley
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG3 2RP
The Highside Singers from Kirkby Malzeard and Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band are coming together for their third joint spring concert. Enjoy a varied programme of brass and choral musical entertainment at Darley Memorial Hall (10 minutes from Harrogate).
Tickets £7.50 available from Band & Choir Members
(Tel: 01765 620235 or 01765 658401)
or Darley Memorial Hall (Tel: 01423 780258)
www.darleyvillage.info
email: concert@darleymemorialhall.com