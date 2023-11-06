Boiling Point (15) Presented by Harrogate Film Society

https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/boiling-point-15
Boiling Point | UK | 2021 | Dir. Philip Barantini | 15 | 92 min | IDMb 7.3
Boiling point is a little masterpiece filmed in one shot, including an interesting view, great coordination from all the cast and incredible realism to one hell of a night in a famous restaurant.
Filmed in a single shot. Props were hidden in various places around the set and taken out when the camera was elsewhere.
Originally there were going to be 8 attempts at filming, twice per evening for four days in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was escalating in the UK. After the first day, Stephen Graham and the producers decided it was too dangerous to have so many people together, so filming was cut short to just two days, resulting in only four takes – the third of which was used for the final film.
Trivia:
Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters are married in real life.
Stephen Graham and Philip Barantini both starred in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers (2001).
An expansion of a 2019 short film of the same name, also directed by Barantini and starring Graham.
Tickets for non-members cost £6 each (Under 25’s £3). These can be purchased online here or will available on the door (contactless payments only please, we are not taking cash this season). A small processing fee will be applied to all tickets.
Please note that doors open at 7pm but the film will start at 7.30pm. All seating is unreserved so grab a seat wherever you like. Parking is free after 6pm for all Odeon cinema-goers but you MUST display a voucher obtained from the Odeon lobby.