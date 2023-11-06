Boiling Point (15) Presented by Harrogate Film Society

https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/boiling-point-15

Originally there were going to be 8 attempts at filming, twice per evening for four days in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was escalating in the UK. After the first day, Stephen Graham and the producers decided it was too dangerous to have so many people together, so filming was cut short to just two days, resulting in only four takes – the third of which was used for the final film.