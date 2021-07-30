Boccia Challenge Launch

Date/Time

Later Life Hub Launch Boccia Challenges in Aid of Local Dementia Charity

Later Life Hub (LLH), a not-for-profit membership organisation providing support, advice and services for the over 50s in North Yorkshire and surrounding areas, is launching a series of boccia challenges to fundraise for its charity partner, Dementia Forward. Promedica24, Europe’s largest live-in care provider, is proud to endorse and support this important initiative.

The launch event will take place at Dementia Forward’s Hub in Burton Leonard on 30th July from 11 am till 2.30 pm.

The challenges are open to all and will give people the opportunity to learn how to play boccia in a welcoming setting amongst members of the local community. LLH members will be fundraising for Dementia Forward and bringing awareness to the challenges people living with dementia face every day.

Boccia (pronounced ‘bot-cha’) is a Paralympic precision ball sport played by people with disabilities and limited mobility. From a seated position, players propel balls to land as close as possible to a white marker ball, known as the Jack. The sport was originally designed for people with Cerebral Palsy but is now enjoyed by many people living with a wide range of disabilities.

Throughout September, people will be able to come and try boccia during a series of local events, all leading to the Boccia Challenge Cup on Sunday 17th October at St John’s University in York, where the overall champions of the challenges will be revealed.

The challenges are supported by live-in care provider Promedica24, 3R Call Management, Boccia England, Watkins Wright, Serenity and Not Just Travel, which have each sponsored a set of boccia balls for the events. These will be donated to Dementia Forward so their members can continue enjoying the sport at their venues across North Yorkshire.

GB boccia athlete, Beth Moulam, will be supporting the challenges and attending the Boccia Challenge Cup to congratulate the participants. Beth will be heading to Tokyo next month to make her debut at the 2020 Summer Paralympic games after being selected to represent Team GB.

Gary Derbyshire, Vice-Chair of Later Life Hub and Regional Partner at Promedica24, Europe’s largest live-in care provider, said:

“Dementia Forward is a vital charity for people living with dementia and the Boccia Challenges will be a chance to bring awareness to the life-enhancing work they do every day. We all know the importance of engaging in physical activity for our health and wellbeing – sport brings friends, family and communities together, but not all sports are accessible for people living with dementia or long-term health conditions.

“Boccia is an inclusive sport that’s accessible for everyone, no matter your abilities. At Promedica24, we understand very well the importance of physical activity for people living with dementia or who’re unable to take part in sport due to various health conditions or mobility issues. The Boccia challenges will be a brilliant way to bring the community together and have fun after what has been an incredibly challenging 18 months.”

Debby Lennox, Community Liason Lead at Dementia Forward, said:

“Our clients are no strangers to the sport. Boccia is played regularly at our wellbeing cafes and it’s a great way to encourage group participation and healthy competition, and there’s always plenty of laughter. We are so excited that Later Life Hub is shining a light on the sport, which is great fun and accessible for all”.

Further details on the launch event can be found at https://laterlifehub.org/mobility-product-of-the-month/.

Notes to editors

Later Life Hub

Later Life Hub (LLH) is a not-for-profit membership organisation providing support, advice and services for the over 50s in North Yorkshire. Founded by a group of like-minded professionals, the hub has grown to 23 members with a united vision to enhance the quality of people’s lives in later life.

Dementia Forward

Dementia Forward is the leading dementia charity for York and North Yorkshire, providing support, advice and information to anybody impacted by dementia across the county. The charity received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in June 2021 – the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK.

Boccia England

Boccia England is a registered charity and the National Governing Body for boccia in England. It’s responsible for all aspects of the sport in England from beginner to expert, providing for all levels of participation and is dedicated to improving the physical and emotional well-being of children and adults with disabilities through boccia.

Promedica24

Promedica24 is Europe’s largest provider of live-in care services, with over 15 years’ experience supporting people to live independently at home in England and Germany. By providing fully trained live-in care workers, the company enables people to remain in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes, receiving person-centred, one-to-one physical and emotional support & companionship on a 24/7 basis.