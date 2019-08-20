BMI The Duchy Hospital – Recruitment Open Evening for Registered Nurses

Please share the news











Date/Time

Date(s) - 04/09/2019

4:00pm - 7:00pm

Location

Weetwood Hall

Weetwood Hall, Otley Road, Leeds LS16 5PS

Leeds



LS16 5PS



Do you want to make a difference? If so come and drop in on our recruitment evening at Weetwood Hall, meet the newly established team and be part of the changes that are taking place at the hospital.

The Duchy Hospital is a 26 bedded facility in Harrogate and boasts an excellent town centre location. With facilities consisting of 2 laminar-flow Operating Theatres, a Minor Ops Unit, Physiotherapy Services, Consulting Rooms and Imaging, procedures range from routine investigations to complex surgery.

At BMI The Duchy Hospital, we provide a wide range of clinical services from imaging and physiotherapy services to complex surgery in multiple specialities including Orthopaedics, Spinal and Gynaecology.

We currently have a number of job opportunities for Registered Nurses. Flexible work on our Bank is also available in all clinical areas and we are always interested to meet with professionals who are keen to explore this option.

We offer a range of flexible working options, competitive benefits package and a strong commitment to training and staff development.

We would love the opportunity to show you what a great place to work BMI The Duchy Hospital is, so drop in during our Open Evening at Weetwood Hall to:

• Find out more about the opportunities available

• Apply for our jobs

• Find out about the induction programme, training and career progression available with BMI Healthcare

• Meet the nursing team and members of the management team

• Informal interviews available on the day

If you would like to attend the event please email katie.edridge@bmihealthcare.co.uk or call 07584 701642 to register your place or to find out more information.

BMI The Duchy Hospital and the team very much look forward to welcoming you.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bmi-the-duchy-hospital-recruitment-evening-for-registered-nurses-tickets-68476144993











