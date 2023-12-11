Blind Ambition (12A) & our pre-Christmas Social Presented by Harrogate Film Society

https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/blind-ambition-12a-our-pre-christmas-social
Blind Ambition | Australia | 2021 | Dir. Robert Coe, Warwick Ross | 12A | 96 min | IDMb 7.2 | Subtitled
Four Zimbabwean men form their country’s first Wine Tasting Olympics team. Here is an Inspiring, true-life documentary for you to savour.
Follow four young, Zimbabwean refugees on their upli5ing journey to become World Class Sommeliers, representing their country in the ‘Olympics of Wine Tasting’ at Chateau de Gilly, France. “When Life Closed a Door, they opened a bottle” Heart-warming, with subtle notes of humour. A very fine vintage!
Tickets for non-members cost £6 each (Under 25’s £3). These can be purchased online here or will available on the door (contactless payments only please, we are not taking cash this season). A small processing fee will be applied to all tickets.
Please note this evening includes our Pre Christmas social with wine or soft drinks. Doors open at the earlier time of 6.45pm and the film will begin at 7.30pm.
All seating is unreserved so grab a seat wherever you like. Parking is free after 6pm for all Odeon cinema-goers but you MUST display a voucher obtained from the Odeon lobby.