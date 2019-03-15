Binge on Musicals!

Published on
Date/Time
Date(s) - 15/03/2019
12:00am - 10:00pm

Location
Harrogate Theatre Studio

Oxford Street
Harrogate

HG1 1QF


Six big musicals in ninety minutes – a rollercoaster performance of West Side Story, Mary Poppins, Guys and Dolls, Cabaret, Sweet Charity and The Greatest Showman performed by the versatile Harrogate Theatre Choir under the musical direction of Catherine Field-Leather.

Indulge yourself in this box set feast of song, words and theatrical wit.
Tickets from the Harrogate Theatre Box office in Oxford Street (01423 502116) or online at http://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk
Adults £12, concessions £10
More information about the choir at http://harrogatetheatrechoir.co.uk/ or on our facebook page




