Date(s) - 15 October 2021 - 17 October 2021
Harrogate Convention Centre
Bespoked – The UK Handmade Bicycle Show, Europe’s biggest showcase of handmade bicycles and their makers, is taking place from 15th to 17th October in Hall M, Harrogate Convention Centre, Harrogate.
The show is a celebration of handmade bikes and cycling accessories from the best bicycle framebuilders and designers from the UK and beyond. If you’re into bikes, this is the show for you. For more info see bespoked.cc.