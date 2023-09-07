Berwins Salon North – How To Think

Three expert speakers deliver TED-style talks designed to change your life for the better. Presenting big ideas, and answering key questions in life, Salon was voted as number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine.

At Berwins Salon North this September, we’re looking again at how we think and make decisions, and what can really influence those thoughts. From the wisdom and joy we can gain from books (and the shops we buy them from) to uncovering the mysteries of the brain, it turns out there’s more to thinking than you might think!

Uncover the mind-blowing complexities of the brain and how it affects our personalities, behaviours and more with Professor Sophie Scott, from diving into the networks of neurons that are vital to our functioning, to the way our brains differ from one another and how neuroscience is shaping up for the future.

Robin Ince, co-presenter of The Infinite Monkey Cage, takes us on a journey across Britain as he explores his lifelong love of bookshops and books – and also tried to find out just why he can never have enough of them.

After a decade of living with panic attacks and anxiety, Tim Clare made a promise to try everything he could to get better, from anti-depressants to hypnosis, running to extreme diets. Discover what helped him (and what didn’t) and rethink anxiety.

Our trio of speakers will be tied together by the fabulous Helen Bagnall.

Tickets £17. Book online: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/berwins-salon-north-7-september-2023/ or call the Box Office on 01423 562303.