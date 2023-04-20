In a world dominated by other people’s opinions, Salon gives you the knowledge to form your own.

Three expert speakers deliver TED-style talks designed to change your life for the better.

Berwins Salon North gives you the time and space to learn from the experts and make up your own mind. This cabaret style evening is designed to change your life for the better and excite your curiosity.

We present the most stimulating ideas in arts, science and psychology. Each expert speaker has the challenge of engaging their audience within a 25-minute set. Our Salon evenings are Harrogate's own style of live TED talks.

This April we’re welcoming three brilliant speakers all exploring the simple pleasures of life. From making friends and keeping them to the musical soundtrack of our lives to how the food we eat affects our emotions, we’re digging deep to uncover the hidden truth about the little things we take for granted.

Anthropologist and evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar explores the importance of friendship, the way different types of friendship and family relationships intersect, and just how complicated the business of making and keeping friends actually is.

Jude Rogers, journalist, lecturer, arts critic and broadcaster, asks why music plays such a deep-rooted role in so many lives, from before we are born to our last days. Her latest book, The Sound of Being Human, is about music’s power to help us tell our own stories, whatever they are, and make them sing.

Our final speaker, chartered psychologist Kimberley Wilson, reveals the role of food and nutrients in brain development and mental health: from how the food a woman eats during pregnancy influences the size of her baby’s brain, and hunger makes you mean; to how nutrient deficiencies change your personality.

As ever, our trio of speakers is expertly bound together and hosted by the fabulous Helen Bagnall. *Lineup subject to change.