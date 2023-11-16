Berwins Salon North | 16 November 2023

In a world dominated by other people’s opinions, Salon gives you the knowledge to form your own.

Ways to Connect

In today’s world it can seem harder and harder to connect meaningfully to other people. At November’s Berwins Salon North, we’re looking at some of the ways we can find hidden connections with others, from the food we eat to the work we do, the generation we’re a part of to the history we make together.

Linguist and lexicographer Dr Sarah Ogilvie reveals the hidden stories of the people who came together to create the Oxford English Dictionary, featuring three murderers, Karl Marx’s daughter and a vegetarian vicar. The nation’s favourite taster-in-chief Felicity Cloake takes us on a trip of condimental proportions to investigate and celebrate the legendary Great British Breakfast and the food that brings us together. Finally, Professor Bobby Duffy asks whether when we’re born determines our attitudes to money, sex, religion, politics and much else, and whether the differences between generations is as big as we might think.