Quarantine quipist turned satire sensation, Rosie Holt is an actor and writer best known for her viral internet videos on twitter skewering the political landscape since the pandemic.

From a right-wing “opinionist” distorting the news, to an MP desperately defending a failing government, to a left-winger wanting to say the right thing but scared of getting it wrong, Rosie Holt kept us laughing in lockdown with her sharp takes on the crumbling political landscape.

Rosie will be interviewed by broadcaster and political commentator Matt Stadlen.

Tickets are £15.00.

You can book online here: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/behind-the-screen-with-rosie-holt-20-october-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303